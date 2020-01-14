Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TROW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,953,135,000 after purchasing an additional 626,119 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,902,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,408,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,653,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $181,395,000 after purchasing an additional 85,676 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,043.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 112.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,134,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,630,000 after purchasing an additional 600,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

NASDAQ:TROW traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.73. 960,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,754. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a twelve month low of $86.61 and a twelve month high of $131.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.37.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 35.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $429,135.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,505 shares in the company, valued at $49,077,882.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $98,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,518.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,719 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.