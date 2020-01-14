Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 723,094 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,674 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund comprises 1.7% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.68% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $11,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,033 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 126,351 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 235.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.02. 291,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,534. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average of $15.78. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $16.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, valuation, capital allocation, return on capital, defendable market position, market competition, macroeconomic backdrop, profitability, mileposts and catalysts, and "point in cycle" identification to make its investments.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.