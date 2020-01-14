Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Grows Position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 716.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,891 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.19% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITM. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth about $210,000.

ITM stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,941,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,825. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $51.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.1543 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

