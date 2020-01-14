Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 198,782 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. owned about 0.24% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCPC. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 429,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after buying an additional 12,872 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 66.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 217,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 86,616 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 6,339.7% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,548,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,984,000 after buying an additional 1,524,000 shares during the period. 39.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on TCPC. ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 374,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 21.24 and a current ratio of 21.24. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average is $13.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.69.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $51.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 90.57%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.