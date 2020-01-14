Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $4.33 Million Stock Position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,903 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,009 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,159 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 236.0% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 6,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 24,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.39, for a total value of $201,154.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 209,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,882,578.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $169,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,061,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,702 shares of company stock worth $8,308,530. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

SPLK traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,455,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of -98.77 and a beta of 2.06. Splunk Inc has a 12-month low of $107.16 and a 12-month high of $158.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.03.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.20 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Cleveland Research cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.30.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

