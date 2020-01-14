Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Invests $1.80 Million in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 80,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. owned about 0.06% of Genmab A/S at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $2,698,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,788,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,195,000. Institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.44. 235,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,833. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.72 and a quick ratio of 18.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 5.97. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $24.50.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $158.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.37 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 42.39% and a return on equity of 16.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Genmab A/S Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

