Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Purchases New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 39.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.56. 2,552,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,992,278. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $47.10 and a 52 week high of $58.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1113 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%.

