Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,203 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 9,644 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $30,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $261,958.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,668.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $540,434.50. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.88. 12,627,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,444,704. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $47.41 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.47 and a 200-day moving average of $55.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

