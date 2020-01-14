Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,283 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $21,726,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 51,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 393,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $124,171,000 after acquiring an additional 36,898 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total transaction of $6,291,200.00. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $23,326,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,014,100. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $7.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $308.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,863,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,676. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $119.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.85. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $245.90 and a 1-year high of $331.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.77.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

