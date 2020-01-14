Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 18,782 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,782 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 506,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 211,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 167,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 36,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,550,000.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $76.46. 1,176,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,876. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $61.46 and a 52 week high of $76.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.4643 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Financials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

