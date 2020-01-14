Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 3,040 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,336 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 112.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,418,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,221,925,000 after acquiring an additional 11,323,300 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 96.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,940,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902,663 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 86.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,468,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,692 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,897,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,887,000 after acquiring an additional 98,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 103.7% in the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,208,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura upgraded HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of HDB stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $62.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,900. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.49. The company has a market cap of $112.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.40. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $47.25 and a one year high of $65.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 18.25%. On average, research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.