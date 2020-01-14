Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 3,255 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15,797.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,419,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 1,410,833 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 900,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,601,000 after purchasing an additional 214,909 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 478.7% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 80,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,560,000 after purchasing an additional 66,296 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 123.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,922.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 19,513 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.12. 176,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,472. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $159.00 and a 52 week high of $194.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.89 and its 200-day moving average is $176.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.7169 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

