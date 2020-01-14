Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 3,584 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $520,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 368,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,008,000 after buying an additional 36,572 shares in the last quarter. 55.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UPS stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.27. 2,598,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,558,887. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.65 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.05. The company has a market capitalization of $99.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital set a $140.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

