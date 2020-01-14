Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 5,222 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,188 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,222 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.2% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6,680.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,312,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $636,989,000 after buying an additional 6,219,346 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 29.4% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $11,162,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 21.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 19,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.07. 3,823,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,372,137. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $122.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.46.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

