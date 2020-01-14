Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 5,882 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,882 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 17,492.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,734,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,286,000 after buying an additional 12,662,079 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,330,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,301,000 after purchasing an additional 206,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,287,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,592,000 after purchasing an additional 330,313 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,563,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,519,000 after purchasing an additional 588,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 14.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,416,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,388,000 after purchasing an additional 549,402 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,736,818.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 900,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,935,939.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $740,495.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,999.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 229,161 shares of company stock worth $13,483,396. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.59. 6,866,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,592,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.28 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.50 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

