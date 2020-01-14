Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 6,053 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 6,053 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 125.0% during the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Standpoint Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $2.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,076,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,694. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $137.78 and a one year high of $199.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.63. The company has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

