Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 8,843 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,843 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 1.9% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16,895.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,969,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $914,615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922,914 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 29.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,864,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,591,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,845 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $125,245,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 457.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 948,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,608,000 after buying an additional 778,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 84.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,456,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,230,000 after buying an additional 666,577 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

TXN stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,516,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.51. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $94.81 and a 1 year high of $132.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 58.00%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

