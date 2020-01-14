Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 76,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.90. 453,834 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day moving average is $47.99.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.9304 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

