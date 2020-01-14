Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Trims Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,645 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 23,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 21.9% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 379 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.12. 4,341,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,024,278. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.70. The stock has a market cap of $159.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.60, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $137.87 and a one year high of $184.45.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.68, for a total value of $89,081.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,645.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 395,741 shares of company stock valued at $63,928,887. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.80.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

