Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Trims Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,256 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up 1.0% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,293,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,698,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 15.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,763,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449,889 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9,580.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,579,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,966,000 after purchasing an additional 32,243,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,437,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,352,000 after buying an additional 1,413,482 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.05.

KO stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $56.00. 16,345,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,942,681. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $56.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $239.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.42.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

In other news, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 18,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,395.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,813,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,678 shares of company stock worth $7,264,570. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

