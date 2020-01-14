Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for about 2.0% of Family Legacy Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,711,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,914,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,286,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,963 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Duke Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,318,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,043,609,000 after acquiring an additional 990,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,450,250,000 after acquiring an additional 888,787 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Duke Energy by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,267,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,835,000 after acquiring an additional 873,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,073. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.21. The firm has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.06. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $82.46 and a 52 week high of $97.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.08%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from to in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

