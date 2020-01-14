Dynamite One Day Trading Volume Reaches $481,892.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Dynamite has a total market cap of $215,172.00 and approximately $481,892.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dynamite has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. One Dynamite token can currently be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00008042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamite alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005588 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00035730 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00308116 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011650 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002444 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00012303 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008894 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 860,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,202 tokens. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com.

Dynamite Token Trading

Dynamite can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.