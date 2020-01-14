Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.90.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Dynex Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of Dynex Capital stock opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.99. Dynex Capital has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.64.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Dynex Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 178.71%. The business had revenue of $13.25 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 234.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,061 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital during the second quarter worth $499,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital during the second quarter worth $228,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital during the second quarter worth $3,680,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital during the second quarter worth $2,191,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

