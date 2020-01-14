Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) Short Interest Update

Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 980,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the December 15th total of 864,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Dynex Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dynex Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.68.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

NYSE DX opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.99. Dynex Capital has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.64.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Dynex Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 178.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 82.19%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynex Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.