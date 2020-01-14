e-Chat Reaches Market Cap of $4,143.00 (ECHT)

e-Chat (CURRENCY:ECHT) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last seven days, e-Chat has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. e-Chat has a market capitalization of $4,143.00 and $8,231.00 worth of e-Chat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Chat token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, P2PB2B and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get e-Chat alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $531.84 or 0.06116402 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00025131 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036049 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00129024 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About e-Chat

e-Chat (CRYPTO:ECHT) is a token. It launched on October 16th, 2017. e-Chat’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,161,060 tokens. e-Chat’s official Twitter account is @e_Chat_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. e-Chat’s official website is echat.io.

e-Chat Token Trading

e-Chat can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Chat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Chat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Chat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Chat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Chat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.