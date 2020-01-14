e-Gulden Reaches Market Cap of $1.33 Million (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 14th. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $21.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0777 or 0.00000877 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.06 or 0.00658408 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010177 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009018 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000436 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,934,136 coins and its circulating supply is 17,111,745 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

