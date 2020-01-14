Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 993,300 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the December 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Eagle Bancorp stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.22. The stock had a trading volume of 241,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,805. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.97. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $60.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $87.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.08 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EGBN shares. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,481,000 after buying an additional 163,889 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 105,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 7.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

