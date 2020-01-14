EagleX (EGX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $466.00

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 14th. In the last week, EagleX has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. EagleX has a market cap of $11,593.00 and $466.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EagleX coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 88.9% against the dollar and now trades at $314.36 or 0.03637846 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00184378 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00027602 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00122017 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About EagleX

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID. EagleX’s official website is eaglepay.io.

EagleX Coin Trading

EagleX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EagleX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EagleX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

