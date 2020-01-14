Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) Short Interest Down 7.9% in December

Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the December 15th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Eastern by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Eastern by 8.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Eastern by 5.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eastern by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Eastern by 3.9% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 116,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastern alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EML opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.22. Eastern has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day moving average is $26.69.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $60.69 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Eastern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells industrial hardware, security products, and metal products in the United States and internationally. The company's Industrial Hardware segment offers passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, hinges, mirrors, mirror-cameras, light-weight sleeper boxes, and truck bodies for tractor-trailer trucks, specialty commercial vehicles, recreational vehicles, fire and rescue vehicles, school buses, military vehicles, and other vehicles.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.