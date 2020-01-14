easyJet (LON:EZJ) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on easyJet from GBX 1,330 ($17.50) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 930 ($12.23) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays increased their price target on easyJet from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lowered easyJet to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,410 ($18.55) in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,546 ($20.34) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,310.76 ($17.24).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 1,496 ($19.68) on Tuesday. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,403.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,166.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion and a PE ratio of 17.04.

In other easyJet news, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total value of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99). Insiders acquired a total of 32 shares of company stock worth $44,271 over the last quarter.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

