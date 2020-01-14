eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Short Interest Update

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,860,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the December 15th total of 27,640,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 price target on eBay and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price target on eBay and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on eBay from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.73.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $34.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. eBay has a 1-year low of $29.99 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average of $38.02. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

