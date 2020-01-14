eBoost (EBST) Price Down 25.7% Over Last 7 Days

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. eBoost has a market capitalization of $197,571.00 and $3.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00668289 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010314 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008932 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000207 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun.

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

