ECC Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (ECC)

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded 112.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. During the last seven days, ECC has traded 117.2% higher against the US dollar. One ECC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including C-Patex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. ECC has a market capitalization of $4.32 million and $4.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00050761 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00077658 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8,721.27 or 0.99652694 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00055565 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000341 BTC.

ECC Profile

ECC (ECC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here. ECC’s official website is ecc.network. The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ECC

ECC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-Patex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ECC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

