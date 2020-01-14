EchoLink (EKO) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $65,898.00

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $690,731.00 and $65,898.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC, Hotbit and LBank. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00036799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.53 or 0.05915452 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00024914 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00035071 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00120200 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001551 BTC.

EchoLink Token Profile

EchoLink (EKO) is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1.

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Hotbit, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

