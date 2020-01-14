Edge Market Capitalization Hits $2.79 Million (DADI)

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Edge has a total market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $27,666.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edge token can currently be purchased for about $0.0393 or 0.00000447 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin, OKEx, Gate.io and Ethfinex. Over the last week, Edge has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00036961 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $540.64 or 0.06142993 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00025156 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00035086 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00119555 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Edge Token Profile

Edge is a token. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,858,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi. The official website for Edge is edge.network/en. Edge’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Edge

Edge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, HitBTC, FCoin, OKEx, KuCoin and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

