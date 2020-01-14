Edgeless (EDG) Hits Market Cap of $1.02 Million

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Edgeless has a market cap of $1.02 million and $272.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Edgeless has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One Edgeless token can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, ABCC and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 66.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.18 or 0.03866927 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00188718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00126246 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless’ genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edgeless’ official message board is medium.com/edgeless. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Tidex, Liqui, Bittrex, HitBTC, ABCC and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

