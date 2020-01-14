Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) will post sales of $50.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $74.00 million. Editas Medicine reported sales of $6.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 727.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year sales of $46.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.03 million to $82.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $23.48 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $41.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.07. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 842.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.53%. The company had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EDIT shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 45.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 17.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 290.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $31.16 on Tuesday. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $32.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.25.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

