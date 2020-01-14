EDRCoin (EDRC) Price Hits $0.0207 on Exchanges

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded up 19.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. EDRCoin has a market capitalization of $60,683.00 and approximately $72.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EDRCoin has traded up 18.2% against the dollar. One EDRCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000238 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin Coin Profile

EDRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. The official website for EDRCoin is www.edrcoin.cash. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EDRCoin Coin Trading

EDRCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDRCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

