Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises approximately 1.4% of Monument Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.30, for a total value of $1,764,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,411.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total transaction of $567,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,059.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,241 shares of company stock valued at $40,929,955. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,641. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.42. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $155.00 and a 12-month high of $247.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.77.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

