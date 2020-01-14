EHang Holdings Limited’s Quiet Period Will Expire on January 21st (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang’s (NASDAQ:EH) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, January 21st. EHang had issued 3,200,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 12th. The total size of the offering was $40,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.50. During EHang’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of EH opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. EHang has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $14.31.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

