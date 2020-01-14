Eidoo Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $131,752.00 (EDO)

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. Eidoo has a total market capitalization of $9.73 million and $131,752.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Eidoo has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One Eidoo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Eidoo Hybrid Exchange, Binance, HitBTC and Ethfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.94 or 0.02485509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00183051 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026464 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00120954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Eidoo Token Profile

Eidoo’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 88,285,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,951,310 tokens. Eidoo’s official website is eidoo.io. The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/. Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Eidoo Token Trading

Eidoo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, HitBTC, Eidoo Hybrid Exchange, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eidoo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eidoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

