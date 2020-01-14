Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 475,400 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the December 15th total of 521,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ EIGR traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,990. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $15.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.83. The firm has a market cap of $339.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas John Dietz bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $55,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 281.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,729,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,408 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,190,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,070,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 300,279 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,600,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 72,102 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EIGR shares. Gilford Securities started coverage on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “average” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.45.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

