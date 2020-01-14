El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) Short Interest Update

El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the December 15th total of 4,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 404,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days. Approximately 21.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

LOCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on El Pollo LoCo to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Guggenheim set a $15.00 price objective on El Pollo LoCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

El Pollo LoCo stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $518.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72. El Pollo LoCo has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $18.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.47.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. El Pollo LoCo had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in El Pollo LoCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 12.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 24.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 16.5% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 112.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares in the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

