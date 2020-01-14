Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,470,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the December 15th total of 12,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.71.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 3,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.58 per share, with a total value of $100,100.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,972.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 509.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,910 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,530,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,528,000 after purchasing an additional 265,051 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 131,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 390.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 489,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after purchasing an additional 389,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,763,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,565 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,509,781. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.30 and a 200-day moving average of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

