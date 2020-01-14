Electra (ECA) Trading 13.8% Lower Over Last Week

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One Electra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, Cryptohub, CoinBene and CoinFalcon. Over the last week, Electra has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. Electra has a market capitalization of $4.92 million and approximately $2,172.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 80.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra (ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,514,099,828 coins and its circulating supply is 28,646,943,275 coins. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA.

Electra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, CoinBene, Novaexchange, CoinFalcon and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

