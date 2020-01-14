Electroneum One Day Trading Volume Reaches $189,068.00 (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $38.71 million and $189,068.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Electroneum has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Liquid, Cryptohub and Bitbns.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,958,861,627 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Liquid, TradeOgre, Cryptomate, Cryptohub, CoinBene, Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

