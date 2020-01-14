Elementeum (ELET) Trading Up 19.8% This Week

Elementeum (CURRENCY:ELET) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One Elementeum token can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges including Instant Bitex and Altilly. Over the last seven days, Elementeum has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar. Elementeum has a market cap of $30,148.00 and $723.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elementeum alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 70.3% against the dollar and now trades at $344.37 or 0.03957975 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011535 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00190011 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00027859 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00127470 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Elementeum

Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,943,746 tokens. Elementeum’s official website is www.etherlegends.com. Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elementeum Token Trading

Elementeum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elementeum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elementeum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elementeum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elementeum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elementeum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.