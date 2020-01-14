Elementis (LON:ELM) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Elementis (LON:ELM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.57) price objective on shares of Elementis in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Elementis to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 190 ($2.50) in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elementis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 195.83 ($2.58).

ELM opened at GBX 140.80 ($1.85) on Tuesday. Elementis has a one year low of GBX 127.30 ($1.67) and a one year high of GBX 198.90 ($2.62). The stock has a market capitalization of $963.08 million and a PE ratio of 16.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 172.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 154.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

