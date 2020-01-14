Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $5,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 47.7% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 270,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,861 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.49 per share, with a total value of $200,038.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,066,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anne E. White purchased 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.84 per share, with a total value of $108,840.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,160.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 8,405 shares of company stock valued at $909,004 and have sold 1,780,504 shares valued at $219,697,912. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,685,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,600. The firm has a market cap of $132.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $140.90.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

