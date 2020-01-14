Elliot Coin One Day Volume Reaches $2.00 (ELLI)

Elliot Coin (CURRENCY:ELLI) traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Elliot Coin has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. One Elliot Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. Elliot Coin has a market capitalization of $2,300.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Elliot Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elliot Coin alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000237 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000119 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin Coin Profile

ELLI is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. Elliot Coin’s total supply is 27,023,786 coins and its circulating supply is 26,409,082 coins. The official website for Elliot Coin is elliotproject.org. Elliot Coin’s official Twitter account is @CoinElliot.

Elliot Coin Coin Trading

Elliot Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elliot Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elliot Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elliot Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elliot Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elliot Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.